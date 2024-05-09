Shop review ends after meeting hears from licence holder with no knowledge of licence

Kayfi Ismail told the statutory licensing sub-committee meeting at Wolverhampton Council that he had only briefly worked at the European Mini Market in Heath Town and had left after seeing that the shop was selling illegal tobacco and oversized vapes.

He also detailed that he had left his passport and card at the shop, then found out from the council that he had been named as the licence holder for the shop.

The statutory licensing sub-committee meeting at Wolverhampton Council on Wednesday had been convened to discuss the licence of European Mini Market in Heath Town after an inspection had uncovered more than a thousand illegal cigarettes, multiple bags of hand rolling tobacco and more than 150 illegal vapes at the shop, as well as a large quantity of money in March.

Chaired by Councillor Zee Russell, the meeting heard from Dianne Slack from Trading Standards, who detailed the inspection report and what had been recommended by the Trading Standards officer, which included suspension of the premises licence to allow for staff training and the addition of robust conditions.

Mr Ismail was then invited to give his account of the report and provide his representation to the sub-committee and said that the shop was not his business after only being there for a day.

He said: "I've come here today to talk about being licence holder as this is not my business and is a different store.

"I applied for a job for that shop and on the first day, I saw that there was illegal tobacco and vapes, so I just left the shop and left behind my passport and my card at the shop and, after two months, I remembered that I had left those things there.

"I was then shocked when I got the email, papers and calls from the council and I didn't understand why I was getting these messages from the council as I wasn't working there."

Mr Ismail also said that he had gone back to the shop to ask for his cards and passport back and tried to speak to the owner, but with no success, and reiterated that he had not been the owner of the shop and had spent one hour working in it.

Following Mr Ismail's address, Balvinder Meetca from Trading Standards asked Mr Ismail about whether he had signed any documents on an application form for the licence, to which he replied that he recalled signing nothing and would be willing to show his signature against the forms.

Following a pause in the proceedings of the meeting, Councillor Russell confirmed that Mr Ismail had agreed to suspend the licence and said she apologised for what had happened to him.

She said: "I'm sorry that this has happened under these circumstances and I really do feel for you after what has gone on as it's not nice for someone to go through."

To see the full meeting, go to wolverhampton.public-i.tv/core/portal/webcast_interactive/875527