Driver caught with no headlights and no documents for car

Officers from Heath Town and East Park Police pulled over a Vauxhall Astra on Wednesfield Way on Monday evening after finding it was being driven without headlights.

Further checks by the officers found that the driver had no valid MOT or insurance and, despite providing false details, only help a provisional licence.

