Coffee, cakes and a brisk walk help care home raise funds for charity

Staff members at Verona Court celebrate the Macmillan coffee morning at Verona Court

Staff at Verona Court put on a Macmillan coffee morning at the retirement housing complex in Heath Town, providing a range of cakes, biscuits and other treats for staff, service users and friends and family to enjoy alongside a cup of tea or coffee.

The event on Thursday was part of a day of activities by the home, which supports people with significant assessed care needs including dementia, with members of staff also completing a sponsored walk which saw them head out from Verona Court to West Park and back.

Care manager Gemma Steventon said the event had been a way to help raise money and also raise awareness about an amazing cause.

Resident Christine Doody and staff member Alison Horton try some of the cakes on offer

She said: "Not only does the coffee morning raise money, it also helps raise awareness and promotes on open culture of discussing sensitive topics between service users, staff, family and friends.

"In our life time we recognise as a company that we will all be aware of an individual whether close friend, family or people we know in passing that have been affected by cancer, so it's essential, as a care provider, we promote such good causes as a way of giving back to our community and the Macmillan team who do an exceptional job."

She also praised the staff and service users for their contributions to the day.

She said: "The staff team at Verona Court all worked hard together to put on an event that was full of smiles and laughter and kindly offered to complete a sponsored walk, which was not for the faint hearted as they started at Verona Court and progressing to West Park and back again.

Care manager Gemma Steventon and resident Dennis Cope enjoy a coffee and a joke

"The staff purchased T-shirts, made contributions and excelled at promoting the event and we hope to raise a great amount for a fantastic cause.

"We are very proud of the staff team at Verona Court who always go above and beyond for the service users we support and this event has been no different as they have shown true compassion, commitment and enthusiasm.

"The service users also played an active role in ensuring the event runs smoothly and raising as much money and awareness as possible.