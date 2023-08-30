Council reaffirms commitment to heritage buildings across city

The former Heath Town Baths and Library building has laid dormant for a decade, leading Conservative councillors to question its future

Wolverhampton Council has said that it takes the preservation and heritage of the heritage buildings across the city extremely seriously following a call by Conservative councillors to clarify the future and question the process around Heath Town Swimming baths, which has laid dormant for a decade.

The councillors have claimed that the plans for new providers to take over the site have been repeatedly set back and the building left to decay since the building, which is Grade II listed and formerly housed a swimming baths and public library, was closed in 2013.

Councillor Ellis Turrell, who is vice chair of Wolverhampton Council’s Scrutiny Board, said the Conservative group was calling for an investigation into the process around the lease of the building and criticised the council for leaving the building to "rot and decay".

He said: "The Heath Town Baths site has been empty and derelict since 2013.

"The council ran a tendering process in 2017 to find a developer to regenerate the site and put it back into use. Since then, nothing on site has happened.

"We have repeatedly asked questions at council meetings about why no progress has been made and it’s a disgrace that the building has been left to rot and decay, and we are no further forward.

"We have called for an investigation into the entire process the council has gone through to lease the building, and why it has taken so long.

"It may well be the case that a new tendering process is carried out to identify interested parties with the financial backing to carry out their plans."

The building is set to be transformed through redevelopment into a multi-purpose venue

Wolverhampton Council have said the process is going through due diligence before the terms of the lease with Gaddu Associates and said it recognised the building as a important part of the area in Heath Town.

It also said Gaddu had planned to fully refurbish and give the building a new lease of life with a mixture of uses.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said: “Wolverhampton Council takes the preservation and restoration of the city’s heritage buildings extremely seriously.

“This is clear to see from the new life that has been breathed into buildings that the council owns, such as the Civic Halls, and its work to support partners on non-council owned sites like the former Royal Hospital and Eye Infirmary.

“New plans to bring the historic Heath Town Baths and Library back to life were approved by the council’s planning committee earlier this year.

“It followed extensive community consultation by the council’s preferred developer, Gaddu Associates, who intend to fully refurbish the Grade II-listed building for a mix of uses including a banqueting hall, day nursery, training and conference facilities and community spaces.

“The Tudor Road site in Heath Town is recognised as a building of community value in the Heathfield Park Neighbourhood Plan and the council is eager to see it put back into use to boost the area as a whole.