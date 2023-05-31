New water sprinkler pump house for high-rises

The Heath Town estate in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View.

The application for one single-storey building supplying Longfield House, Hawthorn House and Ling House in Heath Town, replaces previously approved plans for separate pump houses serving each individual block.

Part of the wider ongoing multi-million pound Heath Town refurbishment project, the new pump house will service the sprinkler systems of all three high-rises with the wet riser system within Longfield House.

The building will be located at the end of Tithe Croft within the lower Longfield House car park.

A report to planning bosses from engineering and environmental consultants Jacobs UK Limited, acting on behalf of Wolverhampton Homes, said: “This application is part of phase three of the Heath Town refurbishment programme.

A drawing of how the new pump house will look. Photo: Jacobs

"The finish and detailing of the pump house will be in keeping with those employed on other buildings that have been modernised.

“The building is critical to the safety infrastructure on the estate. Due to the electrical demands of the pumping equipment and single power supply provided by the utility company, it will be necessary to include an emergency back-up electricity generator.”

Plans to build a new eco-friendly energy centre to supply heating to the estate were given the go-ahead last week. The low-carbon sustainable energy boiler house will heat 1,456 dwellings for the next 30 years.

Located on a vacant plot in Chervil Rise, it will replace the current outdated facility in nearby Hobgate Road.

The Heath Town estate represents one of the last stages of 1960s high-rise development within the city with some of its tallest residential structures. It was officially opened by Princess Margaret in 1969.

So far the refurbishment project has seen an extensive demolition programme of vacant buildings, existing residential blocks undergoing major improvements by Wolverhampton Homes, and the creation of three new play areas and a football pitch.