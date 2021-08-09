Apartment complex plan for car park in Wolverhampton

New Cross car park in Wolverhampton Road, Heath Town. Photo: Google Maps

Marantomark Group Limited has put forward proposals to Wolverhampton Council planners to redevelop New Cross car park on Wolverhampton Road.

The firm is looking to build two blocks containing the 42 new apartments – all of which will be two-bedroomed – and a café on the site, as well as landscaping and facilities for residents.

In the application, Marantomark said they had decided to build two blocks instead of one to keep the height to a minimum.

Agents Riba said: “The existing site is a vacant car park site. The proposal seeks to construct 42 new apartments over three and four Storeys and in 2 blocks.

“For both blocks the final storey is constructed in the roof space to keep the height of the development to a minimum.

“The remaining site will be refurbished as car parking for the apartments, amenity spaces, soft landscaping and a café.

“The proposals look to reuse the existing access into the site and seek to incorporate a second access point to enhance the accessibility of the site.

“Soft landscaping and amenity areas incorporated into the proposals to enhance the site and provide green spaces for residents.

“The overall scale of the development is in keeping with the scale/proportions of the surrounding buildings.

“Height is kept to a minimum by housing the top floors within the buildings roof space. The development is split into two blocks to provide relief to the elevations. The second block is set a storey lower.”