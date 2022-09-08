Fundraising event to take place in memory of much-loved Wolverhampton woman

At the back is L-R: Martin Cook, Tony Cooper, Emma's husband Keith Unitt and Craig Longo. Children: Charlie Cooper, 10, Daisy Cooper, seven, Joshua Cook, nine and Emma's nine-year-old son Harry Unitt. The Lupus logo in balls on the table.

Family and friends will take to the Goodyear Pavilion on Stafford Road for the fun day on October 1 to raise vital funds for Lupus UK and to remember Emma Unitt.

The outgoing 39-year-old, from the Fordhouses area of the city, was diagnosed with the condition just after Christmas-time and passed away a few weeks after that.

Martin Cook, who is best friends with Emma's husband Keith Unitt, said: "She was a nice, outgoing girl who liked a good laugh and liked to go out partying when she was able to – and was a very family-orientated person.

"We used to go out in a group and for New Year we'd all get together – all her friends, their better halves, and all the children and everyone got on really well. We're like one big family.

"So we're doing a 13 hour pool marathon, there's seven of us doing that, and we're going to have a raffle and things like that to make it a family-fun day, and we've got the football match in the afternoon with Wolves playing and then some live entertainment too."

The money raised will go to Lupus UK which is the only national registered charity which supports people with lupus and people who are approaching diagnosis.