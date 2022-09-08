Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fundraising event to take place in memory of much-loved Wolverhampton woman

By Thomas ParkesFordhousesPublished:

A fundraising event including a 13-hour pool marathon will take place next month in memory of a much-loved woman from Wolverhampton who died earlier this year.

At the back is L-R: Martin Cook, Tony Cooper, Emma's husband Keith Unitt and Craig Longo. Children: Charlie Cooper, 10, Daisy Cooper, seven, Joshua Cook, nine and Emma's nine-year-old son Harry Unitt. The Lupus logo in balls on the table.
At the back is L-R: Martin Cook, Tony Cooper, Emma's husband Keith Unitt and Craig Longo. Children: Charlie Cooper, 10, Daisy Cooper, seven, Joshua Cook, nine and Emma's nine-year-old son Harry Unitt. The Lupus logo in balls on the table.

Family and friends will take to the Goodyear Pavilion on Stafford Road for the fun day on October 1 to raise vital funds for Lupus UK and to remember Emma Unitt.

The outgoing 39-year-old, from the Fordhouses area of the city, was diagnosed with the condition just after Christmas-time and passed away a few weeks after that.

Martin Cook, who is best friends with Emma's husband Keith Unitt, said: "She was a nice, outgoing girl who liked a good laugh and liked to go out partying when she was able to – and was a very family-orientated person.

"We used to go out in a group and for New Year we'd all get together – all her friends, their better halves, and all the children and everyone got on really well. We're like one big family.

"So we're doing a 13 hour pool marathon, there's seven of us doing that, and we're going to have a raffle and things like that to make it a family-fun day, and we've got the football match in the afternoon with Wolves playing and then some live entertainment too."

The money raised will go to Lupus UK which is the only national registered charity which supports people with lupus and people who are approaching diagnosis.

Mr Cook, who is from Fordhouses, said they want to raise "as much as possible" and was in the process of setting up a Facebook page where people will be able to share a link to donate.

Fordhouses
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News