Buses diverted after road accident in Wolverhampton

National Express West Midlands have announced that diversions are in place due to an accident in Fordhouse Road.
Services 32 and 33 will now follow the following diversion routes:
32 - Bushbury Lane, Elston Hall Lane, Wood Lane, normal line of route.
33 - Reverse of above.
On Twitter, National Express West Midlands said the diversion was down to an "accident".
May 8, 2023
Due an accident on Fordhouses Road
🚌Services 32 and 33
Are currently on diversion as follows:
Emergency services have been approached for comment.