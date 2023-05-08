Notification Settings

Buses diverted after road accident in Wolverhampton

By Daniel Walton

Buses are being diverted after a road accident in Wolverhampton.

National Express West Midlands have announced that diversions are in place due to an accident in Fordhouse Road.

Services 32 and 33 will now follow the following diversion routes:

  • 32 - Bushbury Lane, Elston Hall Lane, Wood Lane, normal line of route.

  • 33 - Reverse of above.

On Twitter, National Express West Midlands said the diversion was down to an "accident".

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

