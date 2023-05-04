The park at the end of Shelly Road where two children were injured in a shooting

An 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy both suffered leg injuries in the shooting on Shelly Road in Wolverhampton, on Monday.

Both children were taken to hospital in stable condition, with the young girl undergoing surgery following her injury.

The shooting was the fourth to take place in Wolverhampton in the past few weeks, after incidents on Paget Road, Upper Villiers Street and Bitterne Drive.

Monday's shooting took place near to the Shelley Road play area and behind Elston Hall Primary School.

Police said that shortly after the shots were fired, two cars, a suspected stolen Mini and a grey Ford Focus, were reported in a chase in the Bushbury area.

Terrified parents have described feeling the area is "like a war zone" and said they are scared of sending their children to school.

One parent, who wished to stay anonymous, said: "It's terrifying really, you don't expect it, a car pulled into the car park and started firing shots out of the boot into another car that was parked up.

"I really feel bad for the kids who got hit, it's really getting terrible out there - you hear about shootings every other day now."

Another scared parent, who also wished to stay anonymous, said: "It's horrible, who in the right mind would shoot like that next to a park? They're animals.

"My kids go to school here and it's honestly scary that stuff like this happens. We know it's not the nicest of areas sometimes but you never expect something like this, something needs to be done."

Tamra Kaur, a parent from Wolverhampton said: "It's like a war zone with people shooting people these days, I can't believe two kids got shot as well, It's absolutely despicable.

"You can't help but be scared about sending your kids to school if this is what could happen, something needs to be done."

The headteacher of the primary school sent a letter out to parents this week to reassure parents staff would be on hand to support pupils if needed.