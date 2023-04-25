Horse rescue operator in bitter Wolverhampton land dispute awaits imminent arrival of bailiffs

Wendy has been keeping rescue animals at the site for almost 25 years

However, the 55-year-old has been visited by staff from a private enforcement firm, as well as officers from West Midlands Police twice in three months as part of an ongoing dispute with Sandhills Estates Limited.

Miss Chambers was first approached by the company in 2013 concerning the ownership of the land, which is part of the plan for local housing.

Staff from Wilson and Roe, High Court Enforcement issued Wendy an abandonment notice on April 12, stating that she had until 5pm on April 19 to remove all livestock from the site, which includes four horses, a goat and a ram.

The notice outlined that the animals in question would be "re-homed, sold or humanely destroyed" if Miss Chambers should not "retain ownership".

Miss Chambers, of Keats Road, Low Hill, continues to await the imminent arrival of bailiffs.