Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Horse rescue operator in bitter Wolverhampton land dispute awaits imminent arrival of bailiffs

By Isabelle ParkinBushburyPublished: Comments

The operator of a horse rescue who is embroiled in a bitter land dispute in Wolverhampton continues to stand her ground as she awaits visit from bailiffs.

Wendy has been keeping rescue animals at the site for almost 25 years
Wendy has been keeping rescue animals at the site for almost 25 years

Wendy Chambers has been keeping horses in a field on Grassy Lane, Bushbury, for almost 25 years.

However, the 55-year-old has been visited by staff from a private enforcement firm, as well as officers from West Midlands Police twice in three months as part of an ongoing dispute with Sandhills Estates Limited.

Miss Chambers was first approached by the company in 2013 concerning the ownership of the land, which is part of the plan for local housing.

Wendy Chambers has been visited by staff from the enforcement firm and officers from West Midlands Police twice in three months

Staff from Wilson and Roe, High Court Enforcement issued Wendy an abandonment notice on April 12, stating that she had until 5pm on April 19 to remove all livestock from the site, which includes four horses, a goat and a ram.

The notice outlined that the animals in question would be "re-homed, sold or humanely destroyed" if Miss Chambers should not "retain ownership".

Miss Chambers, of Keats Road, Low Hill, continues to await the imminent arrival of bailiffs.

The enforcement firm has been approached for comment.

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News