Lidl submit planning application for multi-million pound supermarket in Bushbury

The planned Lidl in Bushbury

The German discount supermarket chain wants to build a store on the old Strykers Bowling Alley, Bushbury Lane, which was destroyed by fire in 2013 and has been vacant ever since.

The new supermarket will create 80 full and part time jobs when open as well as the jobs needed during its construction.

There will be 93 car parking spaces, two electric vehicle charging points and 20 cycle parking spots.

A public consultation has already been undertaken about the plans.

A Lidl spokesman said: "Our proposals represent a significant long-term investment in the local area, as part of a wider investment plan covering the whole of the city. Wolverhampton and the community around Bushbury Lane will benefit from a leading supermarket chain, which provides high-quality produce whilst delivering a significant saving on an average weekly shop.

"With the surging cost-of-living crisis impacting the lives of many people across the UK, it will help local families stretch their weekly budgets. If granted planning permission the store could be operational in 2023, providing immediate benefit to local families and bringing the site back into use quickly."

"The proposed store will also create up to 40 new full-time equivalent jobs and represent a multi-million-pound investment. During construction there will be further employment opportunities, as well as jobs created throughout the supply chain. For all our roles we will work with job centres and the Council to ensure the majority of vacancies are filled by local people."

In its planning application Lidl outlined its objectives for development of the site.

The report said: "Lidl will invest in this part of Wolverhampton to enhance the quality of convenience goods shopping in the area, provide a new Lidl foodstore which is efficient in its layout and consistent with the latest standards and specification, and which will provide a modern, energy efficient building; and deliver a store that will substantially enhance the site with large areas of active frontage and high quality landscaping.

"It has been determined that in order to achieve the objectives, the development will need to take account of: the relationship of the site with the local area and the need to maximise the site’s physical and functional connection with it through strong active frontages;