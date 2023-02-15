Farewell to 'dedicated and kind' community stalwart who chaired Wolverhampton Homes

Angela Davies. Photo: Wolverhampton Homes

The funeral of Angela Davies, who died suddenly soon after Christmas, is being held today.

The Scotlands resident served on the housing landlord's board for almost decade and was a founder of the Big Venture community centre, in Low Hill, where she was also a volunteer helping with food bank programmes.

Paying tribute Wolverhampton Homes chief executive Shaun Aldis said: “Angela’s death was a terrible shock and will be a huge loss for the community. Serving on our board for more than nine years and as a volunteer for many years prior, she was an integral part of the company and played a key role in many of the decisions which have shaped Wolverhampton Homes.

“Angela was dedicated to equality and inclusion and passionate about delivering positive change. She was very open and interested in hearing people’s stories, with a gift for making people feel heard. But she was also decisive and resolute - entirely focused on doing the right thing for customers and keeping them at the heart of our decision-making. This combination made her invaluable as a board member, volunteer, colleague and friend.

“Angela’s death is a huge loss for everyone who knew and worked with her, and for people across the city whose lives have been impacted by the work that she did.”

City council leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield said: “Everyone at the council is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Angela. She was a wonderful person and her contribution to housing services in Wolverhampton is greatly valued.

“Over the years she dedicated her time, knowledge and experience to improve the delivery of services to tenants - and was a huge supporter of the city and its people. On behalf of the council and colleagues, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to Angela’s family and friends.”

Director of the National Federation of Arms-Length Management Organisation (ALMO), Eamon McGoldrick said: "We remember Angela as a kind and friendly person who was always passionate about tenant engagement and helped drive that agenda forward, not only in her own community at Wolverhampton Homes, but also at the national level.

"Through her involvement in the National Federation of ALMOs, participating in our tenant panel, discussions at events with board members and attendance at a parliamentary tea party in 2015 to help engage MPs and ministers in the issues that she cared about. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends and all her colleagues at Wolverhampton Homes and in the wider ALMO sector."