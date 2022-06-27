Plans for new Lidl on site of former bowling alley in Wolverhampton

The Lidl store could be built in Bushbury. Photo: Lidl

Strykers Bowling Alley, off Shaw Road and Bushbury Lane in Bushbury, was gutted by the blaze in December 2013, and was later reduced to rubble.

But now plans to build a new Lidl store on the vacant site in a "multi-million pound investment" have been revealed, with the move creating around 40 jobs.

Lidl GB’s regional head of property Iain Ross said: "We are delighted to announce our plans to deliver a new Lidl store in Wolverhampton.

"For almost 10 years this site has remained vacant, and we are excited by the prospect of turning this into a successful and thriving local hub once again.

"Our plans will see the creation of around 40 new jobs and represent a substantial economic contribution to the community. We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support and feedback so far and look forward to receiving a decision in due course once submitted."

The move would see a "modern supermarket" built on the site which would feature an in-store bakery as well as parking including both electric cars and bicycles.

A planning application is currently being prepared by the retailer and is set to be submitted in the coming weeks to Wolverhampton Council, supermarket chiefs said.

The former Strykers bowling alley, Shaw Road, Bushbury, is demolished in 2014 after it was gutted by a fire

The former bowling alley site was flattened in January 2014 in the wake of the fire, which saw 100 firefighters from across the Black Country and Birmingham sent to tackle it.

The fire also shut surrounding roads for around 24 hours as smoked billowed out from the wreckage. One firefighter suffered minor injuries to his ankle while tackling the fire and had to be taken to hospital as a precaution.