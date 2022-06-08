Notification Settings

Motorists warned over ongoing works on major Wolverhampton road

By James Vukmirovic

Traffic around a busy junction on the Stafford Road in Wolverhampton is set to be hit with delays due to engineering works to install super-fast broadband.

The works will see one lane closed on the junction with Marsh Lane. Photo: Google Street Map
A lane will be closed on the A449 heading north out of the city near the Marsh Lane junction in Oxley while work is being done to install CityFibre in the area.

The junction is set around a roundabout with Ming Moon restaurant and a shopping precinct on one side and a group of shops on the other side and is a junction which sees heavy traffic at peak times.

The works began on Tuesday, June 7 and will continue until Monday, June 20, with Wolverhampton Council confirming that one lane will be closed throughout.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "The A449 Stafford Road out of the city around the junction with Marsh Lane in Oxley will have a lane closure for CityFibre works.

"The works are scheduled between June 7 and 20."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

