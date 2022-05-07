Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Footballers to net cash for cancer charity in memory of loved ones with Shrewsbury match

By Nick HumphreysBushburyPublished: Comments

Two football teams are hoping to net £500 for a cancer charity in a friendly clash this weekend.

Chairman of Bushbury Hill FC Scott Queeney with player Jamal Lindo and Ash Peart from FC Nations
Chairman of Bushbury Hill FC Scott Queeney with player Jamal Lindo and Ash Peart from FC Nations

FC Nations from Shrewsbury are taking on Bushbury Hill FC from Wolverhampton at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne this Sunday.

The sides are raising money for Cancer Research UK, due to several players losing loved ones to the disease.

A spokesman for FC Nations said: "We founded 2013 from just a bunch of mates having a kick-around. We are proud to be playing our next charity match to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research.

"The dreaded C word has affected a number of us however most recently a couple of our players have had family members pass away, hence the timing of this event.

"We dedicate the fixture to the memory of Jill Byron and Tom Peart.

"We aim to raise £500 so hope you all can come down to the Sports Village competition pitch for a 2pm kick off to support the lads and the cause where we'll charge a min £1 entry to the game.

"We'd also like to thank in advance our match day sponsors - Ground Up Property Services, No:1 Barbers, Hair on the Hill, Deco Stitch, Stone Supplied and Hills Transport.

"Thank you all, see you on the day."

The two sides played each other in Wolverhampton earlier this year to raise money for a defibrillator after a Bushbury Hill player suffered a mini-heart attack while playing.

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News