Conservative councillor to stand in another Wolverhampton seat after de-selection

Councillor Simon Bennett

Councillor Simon Bennett, deputy leader of the Wolverhampton Conservatives, was removed as the candidate for the Merry Hill ward in November.

But now the politician, who has held the seat since 2018, has revealed he will contest the Bushbury North seat currently held by Councillor Alan Butt.

Councillor Bennett, who grew up in the area, said: "For me, it's very much a feeling of going home and representing the area where I was born and raised and spent the first 12 years of my life – I've got really, really fond memories of the area.

"Unfortunately, the (Merry Hill) branch decided I was not their preferred candidate. Clearly, that was a shock to me and many people because I'm very well liked within the group. I'm deputy leader – that is an elected position – and a prominent member of the group.

"It was very much a local ward-based decision, it was not the view of anyone else."

Councillor Wendy Dalton said the Merry Hill branch would be putting forward party member James Montero to stand in Councillor Bennett's place.

She said at the time: "Simon is a very experienced and seasoned councillor who has really helped establish Merry Hill and turn it blue. What it comes down to is the fact that we’re having a bit of a shuffle round."

Tories in the city are hoping to elect their third Conservative councillor to the Bushbury North ward, following on from their successes at the previous two elections in the area.

Jane Stevenson, now MP for Wolverhampton North East, was elected MP in December 2019 – the first Tory since Maureen Hicks in 1987 – after beating Emma Reynolds.

Labour are hoping to maintain a seat on the ward with Councillor Alan Butt, who was first elected in 2018, holding a slender majority of 64 and 47 per cent of the vote.