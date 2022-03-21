Driver runs away as crash leaves one man injured and four cars damaged

The incident occurred on Moreton Road in Bushbury on Sunday night, leaving a young man hospitalised. Photo: Google Street Map

The collision happened on Moreton Road in the Bushbury area of Wolverhampton at around 10pm on Sunday.

A Vauxhall Astra crashed into an Audi A3, with a Volkswagen Polo and Jaguar XF parked on driveways also hit in the incident.

Two young men were seen running from the scene from the Vauxhall Astra, while a man driving the Audi was injured.

He was treated at the scene and taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

Nobody has been arrested and West Midlands Police has now appealed for anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re investigating a collision on Moreton Road, Bushbury which we attended just before 10pm.

"It’s understood a Vauxhall Astra collided with an Audi A3. Two young men, believed to have been in the Vauxhall Astra, were seen running from the scene.

"A Volkswagen Polo and Jaguar XF, both parked on driveways on the road, were also hit during the collision."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance service to the scene after being called at 10.05pm.

"On arrival, we discovered one male patient, who was the driver of one of the cars," a spokesman said.

"He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment."