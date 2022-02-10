Fatal Wolverhampton house fire caused by faulty fridge

Emergency crews at the scene in Dickens Road

West Midlands Fire Service investigators said the incident was caused by an "electrical issue" at the premises involving an appliance at the property, in Dickens Road, Low Hill, on December 30 last year.

A man died and 13 other people were evacuated from the three-storey house during the incident, but nobody else was hurt.

The brigade said: "Our investigators believe that the fire was accidental and involved a fridge in the room where it started."

It had previously stated that an electrical fault was to blame.