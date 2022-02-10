Notification Settings

Fatal Wolverhampton house fire caused by faulty fridge

By Deborah HardimanBushburyPublished:

A house fire in Wolverhampton that resulted in the death of a man has been blamed on an electrical fault involving a fridge.

Emergency crews at the scene in Dickens Road
West Midlands Fire Service investigators said the incident was caused by an "electrical issue" at the premises involving an appliance at the property, in Dickens Road, Low Hill, on December 30 last year.

A man died and 13 other people were evacuated from the three-storey house during the incident, but nobody else was hurt.

The brigade said: "Our investigators believe that the fire was accidental and involved a fridge in the room where it started."

It had previously stated that an electrical fault was to blame.

The fire broke out at about 1am on the second floor of the bedsit accommodation.

Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

