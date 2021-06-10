Diamond anniversary couple from Wolverhampton still going strong

Margaret and Trevor Clinton from Wolverhampton

The couple, from Bushbury, had booked a big celebration with family and friends but now this has been deferred until next year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Margaret, aged 77, and Trevor, aged 81, are still determined to enjoy themselves by going out for a celebratory meal.

Their daughter Debbie Jones, from Oxley, said: "It will be hard to keep them seated as they are both keen rock 'n rollers and their favourite artist is Buddy Holly.

"They are still known for wanting to get up and dance but now have to settle for only one or two jives."

When they met Margaret was working as a machinist with EverReady and Trevor was on light engineering at C & B Smith in Wolverhampton.

Both did well in their careers with Margaret eventually going to work in administration at Brinsford Prison and Trevor rising to the post of manager.

When they married at St Mary's Church in Bushbury in 1961 Trevor had been doing National Service with the Staffordshire Regiment in Kenya.

He returned for a week's leave to marry and then went to Colchester.

During his time in the Army he became a keen boxer and represented the regiment, gaining many medals.

The couple went on to have three children: Terry, now aged 59, who lives at Welshpool; Debbie, aged 56, who lives at Oxley; and Jackie, now 52, who lives in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

They are now the head of five generations as they also have five grandchildren, seven great-granchildren and one great-great-grandson – and they are expecting the birth of another great-grandchild soon.

Margaret said: "I think the secret to a happy married life is down to give and take."