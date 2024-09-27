Bilston man awaits sentencing on drugs charge
A Bilston man who has admitted being concerned in the production of crack cocaine will be sentenced next month.
By Paul Jenkins
Keith Kennedy, aged 52, had already admitted the offence which took place in Wolverhampton when appearing at Dudley Magistrates on August 8.
He was due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday but the case was adjourned to arrange a defence lawyer.
Kennedy, of Cumberland Road, will now be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 1.