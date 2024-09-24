Watch: Shoppers talk of own crime experiences amid call for more police

There are many cases of people who have felt like their own brushes with crime have been ignored by police or not prioritised because of other crimes or a lack of police officers in their communities and the National World Silent Crime campaign has aimed to tell the stories of those who feel let down or excluded from justice.

In 2023, only one in 10 reported crimes saw an offender brought to justice, and among those shopping in Bilston, there were plenty of stories of past crimes not being resolved.

Jean Sampson from Bradley said she had been a victim of burglary, with the 78-year-old saying that a house she used to live in had been burgled three times.

She said: "My old house, which I don't live in anymore, was burgled three times and I felt terrible, just terrible, as it was awful to think that somebody had been in the house, messing around with my things and it took me a long time to get over it.

Jean Sampson said she had been burgled three times in the same house

"I don't remember seeing the police come over when I reported it and I think it was the case that they treated it as a minor crime and the last time I was burgled, I was in the hospital after suffering a big trauma.

"Things definitely need to be done to get more police out as you don't see enough of them out on the town and you don't know where to go on the high street these days, so it would be good to have them out, just to feel safer."

Angie Harrold from Moxley had also been a victim of burglary in the past, with the 74-year-old saying that while the police response was good back then, she didn't think she'd get the same result now.

She said: "My house was burgled while I was on holiday as someone broke in through a window and took practically everything from my house.

Angie Harrold said she'd experienced a burglary while on holiday

"At the time, I was shocked, but couldn't do anything as I was on my way to Spain, but I was insured and one of my neighbours saw who did it, and phoned the police and they did catch the person and get some of my stuff back, so I was pleased with the police response then.

"I don't think it would be the same response now though as I have great respect for the police, but I don't think they do all they could do and they seem to let criminals go and are too busy with parking tickets to help with things like old women getting mugged and the like."

Keith Kendrick from West Bromwich had experienced his car being damaged outside his house and the 84-year-old said he had only gotten a crime reference number from the police and hadn't felt like he would get a resolution to his problem.

He said: "My car was damaged outside my house and we didn't trace who it was, but while it didn't massively affect me and I was able to go with the flow because you can't dwell on things, the police only gave me a crime reference number.

Keith Kendrick said his car had been left damaged

"While they did actually attend then, I don't think they'd ever come out now unless it was a serious crime.

"I want to see more police out on the beat like there were years ago because there would be more deterrence against criminals and they'd think twice about pinching your bag or doing whatever they wanted to do."