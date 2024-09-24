Revamp for garden offering place of peace for veterans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The project at Bilston War Memorial Garden was launched by Falklands Conflict veteran Neil Binder and his wife Wendy who, with the support of fellow residents and friends, have been busy creating a tranquil and reflective space.

Mr Binder said he has also used the project to help him with his post-traumatic stress disorder related to his military experience, saying that he finds gardening relaxing and calm.

He said: “We want to make this space welcoming and comfortable for people to come and sit, ponder and reflect, so Wendy and I and a few friends got together and decided to make it look a little bit prettier.

"For the last two years, we've dug and planted and begged and borrowed and put money in from our own pockets to get plants in here and make it a nice, presentable place, as well as a welcome on the route into Bilston town centre.”

The project has been financed mainly by Neil and Wendy Binder with support from Wolverhampton Council, while Edward Howell Galvanisers donated three tonnes of soil to fill two of the raised planters earlier this year.

The memorial garden, which is located between Railway Drive & Oxford Street, currently has four raised beds with thousands of bulbs, wildflower and poppy seeds planted.

Members of the Wolverhampton Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club have helped with the planting and labouring, and Mr Binder said he was keen that the local community, schools and companies get involved and help with the maintenance of the site going forward.

He said: "This is a safe space for anyone who would like to use it, and where they can relax, reflect and take in the surroundings.

"If everything blooms as we hope, there will be plenty of interest and plenty of colour."

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Linda Leach visited the garden recently and spoke of the importance of remembering those who served their country.

She said: “I am delighted that the council has been able to support this project because the site has military heritage and it is important to honour and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice."