Fire crews tackle 'severe fire' in bedroom of two-storey home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The fire is said to have broken out in the first floor of a two-storey house with crews from Bilston, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Tipton on the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a TV.

An update from the service said that two men have suffered from smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze but were otherwise uninjured.