Fire crews tackle 'severe fire' in bedroom of two-storey home
Fire crews from four different stations are currently tackling a large fire in Bilston.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The fire is said to have broken out in the first floor of a two-storey house with crews from Bilston, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Tipton on the scene.
West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in a TV.
An update from the service said that two men have suffered from smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze but were otherwise uninjured.