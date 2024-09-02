More than 50 homes planned to replace industrial site in Bilston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Morro Partnerships has revealed plans to knock down the dilapidated units in Hatton Street and Greenway Road off Salop Street in Bilston and replace them with 51 ‘affordable’ houses.

The units, which currently house a second hand car dealership, repair shop, garages and factories, would all be demolished and replaced with a mix of two and three-bed homes.

The land has long been earmarked as a site for new housing and has appeared in council blueprints for the last two decades.

The site is also included in the council’s ‘local plan’ which sets out where new homes will be built across Bilston and Wolverhampton up to 2042.

Hatton Street has also been a hotspot for fly-tipping in recent years.

Two years ago, Wolverhampton Council offered £100 gift vouchers for information on the perpetrators – who were believed to have dumped between 30 and 40 tonnes of rubbish in the secluded street.

The huge piles of rubbish, which contained everything from beds to rubble to fridges were blocking several businesses from carrying out deliveries.

The industrial units in Hatton Street, Bilston, would be demolished to make way for 51 new homes. Photo: Google Street Map

A statement included with the application said: “The site is brownfield and through the proposed redevelopment makes efficient use of under-utilised commercial site.

This full planning application delivers a scheme whose function, form, and scale are commensurate with the national and local planning policy objectives and represents a sustainable form of development.

“The delivery of 51 homes in a time of pressing need for the city, as well as an increase in the choice and type of homes.

"A total of 100 per cent of the new homes are affordable rented homes, providing much-needed homes for those in housing need.”

At the start of the year, £28 million plans to build new warehouses and industrial units on a nearby site off Brook Street in Bilston were approved by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

The land, which has been empty for 15 years, will be used for 15 new units bringing with it, it is hoped, 330 new jobs.