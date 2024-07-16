Two men due to appear in court following Bilston house break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two men were arrested after police officers were called to reports of a burglary taking place on Hickman Road in Bilston on Sunday night.

Both the men, aged 40 and 41-years-old, were charged with burglary, while the 40-year-old was also charged with possession of a Class A drug.

They are scheduled to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Two men are appearing in court today, charged with burglary, after a house was broken into in Bilston at the weekend.

"The pair were arrested when officers responded to a call about a burglary in progress on Hickman Road on Sunday night.

"The men, aged 41 and 40, were later charged with burglary.

"The 40-year-old was also charged with possession of a Class A drug.

"Burglary is a local priority for Wolverhampton Police and we are working to identify those committing crimes across the city.

"If you have any info about local crime call us on 101 or Live Chat online.

"See our crime prevention advice to help keep you and your home safe: https://t.co/FbEXxjgf32."