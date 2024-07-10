Warning to avoid Bilston street due to falling debris outside town hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have warned pedestrians to avoid Church Street in Bilston due to falling masonry outside the town hall.

Masonry is falling outside the town hall. Picture: Bilston Police

Photos posted on X by Bilston and East Park police show large bricks of concrete on the ground outside the building.

Wolverhampton Council are aware of the situation.

A Tweet by Bilston and East Park police read: "Please avoid Church Street #Bilston town centre. Due to falling masonry outside the town hall.

"Wolverhampton Council have been informed. Safety comes first. Pcso 31123 Lewis."