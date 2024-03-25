Swimmers of all ages rack up laps in 'swimathon' to raise money for good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Young members of Bilston Swimming Club joined members of Bilston Rotary Club at the town's annual 'swimathon' event which aims to raise sponsor cash for charities.

On Sunday 16 children, aged six upwards, and five adults took part in the event at Bert Williams Centre, in Nettlefolds Way, in Bilston.

Participants included rotarian and businessman Andy Baker, aged 53, who says: "I've taken part in about eight swimathons over the years. I managed 20 lengths.

"We're doing this to contribute to local projects and to raise awareness of both the Rotary and the swimming clubs.

"A lady came up to me to ask what we were doing. These events raise the profile of both organisations and the town."

Another rotarian, Andrew Wheele, aged 28 and of Wolverhampton's Collins Aerospace, was aiming to complete 200 lengths - he has so far raised £255 for his efforts.

Dr Michael Hardacre with Bilston Rotary Club Vice-President Bobby Singh

The swimmers were cheered on by Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Mayoress Lynn Plant and Bilston Rotary Club vice-president Bobby Singh.

Bilston Rotary Club secretary Bob Stolz said upcoming events include a race night at Bilston Town Football Club on May 10 in aid of the team and a sponsored walk on June 10 in aid of charities.