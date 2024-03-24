Developer changes former Happy Wanderer pub homes application

The pub has already been demolished after permission was given for 30 apartments two years ago.

However, the 19 new homes on Green Lanes will be more expensive than the proposed apartments.

A statement from Keon Homes said: "The previous state of the development land and the former public house suffered from regular issues with Anti-Social Behaviour Order and arson, hence leading to the demolition in line with the previous planning approval.

"Given that the scheme has remained undeveloped since approval was granted in 2022, these proposals seek to provide high quality affordable housing to the area.

"This Statement demonstrates that the whilst the access, layout, scale, landscaping and appearance of the development are in contrast to the original planning permission, the revised scheme would deliver a high-quality housing development on otherwise redundant land."

The statement added: "The application proposals represent a high-quality design set which is in accordance with, and sympathetic to, the surrounding area."