Land empty for 19 years with permission for new homes is put up for sale

The overgrown and fenced off site on Pipes Meadow, Bilston, is on the market for £225,000.

Since August 2021 planning permission has been in place for two buildings - one three-storey and one two-storey - containing eight apartments.

The site is to the tear of Bilston's former Post Office and has been empty since 2005 to allow for the mine workings which were discovered under the site to be grouted.