Staff show their hero side to celebrate inspection result

The staff of Hampton Court Care Home in Bilston were invited to come to work on Wednesday dressed as one of their favourite superheroes as part of a day of celebration for achieving a successful inspection.

The fun-filled event was a way for the team to come together and celebrate their hard work and dedication in achieving the Good rating from the CQC.

The home said it was thrilled to announce its recent achievement of receiving a Good rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a comprehensive inspection in December.

It said the rating reflected the dedication and hard work of the entire team in providing exceptional care and support to residents.

Caroline Wood, chief operations officer of Hampton Court Care Home, said the inspection result was one she and the whole staff were very proud of.

She said: "We are incredibly proud of this achievement.

"It is a testament to the commitment and passion of our staff who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being and happiness of our residents."

The Super Hero themed party featured activities, refreshments, and plenty of opportunities for team bonding and celebration and staff were encouraged to come dressed as their favourite super hero as a symbol of their dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to residents.

Staff were presented with certificates and tokens of thanks from management at the home as a thank you for their hard work in achieving the inspection result.

Gina Cirino, care home manager of Hampton Court Care Home, said: "We believe that every member of our team is a super hero in their own right, and this party is our way of honouring their incredible efforts.

"We are grateful for their dedication and hard work, and we were delighted to celebrate this achievement together."