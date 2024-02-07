And Edinburgh-born guitarist and member of the original 1970s Bay City Rollers line-up Stuart Wood says fans at the Robin, Bilston on March 8 will be in for a treat as Rollermania once more hits town.

Known for their flamboyant dress, as well as hits like Shang-a-Lang, Bye Bye Baby and Give a Little Love, the current (still all-Scottish line-up) will belt out the belters old and new, with an EP released last year and a new album due in the middle of 2024.

'Woody,' who joined the band in 1973 and was part of a line-up which sold over 300 million albums worldwide, rode on the crest of the wave in the 1970s as the Rollers toured the world and had a number one in the USA with Saturday Night.

The fan worship, which saw many dress in kilts and tartan for their gigs and wave football scarves, was christened Rollermania, after the Beatlemania of the 1960s.

Last year Woody and John McLaughlin from the present line-up sang Sunshine on Leith at a Rod Stewart concert at Edinburgh Castle in front of 8,000 fans and he said it was an emotional moment.

The current line-up. Photo: Gemma Leigh photos

He said: "I have become good friends with The Proclaimers in Craig and Charlie who wrote the song and it was unbelievable to be able to play it in such a wonderful setting – after all those years on the road it was still a career highlight. I have lived in the USA and South Africa but now once again live in Edinburgh which will always be home.

"I have been so lucky to enjoy being able to play with such a massive band. To coin a phrase, the 1970s and into the 80s was a real rollercoaster and a whirlwind of playing live, touring, promoting and meeting the fans who have always been so loyal and committed and still are.

"The Bay City Rollers have always been synonymous with Scotland and tartan of course, and many of the people who come to the gigs have children and grandchildren who come and watch the concerts with them.

"We released new music last year and an album is planned for later this one but of course people who come out to see us in the West Midlands – where I always loved playing – will hear all the classic songs as well. I just have one request for the fans – wear tartan if you can."

For more information on the gig at the Robin next month and tickets, go to therobin.co.uk/js_events/bay-city-rollers.