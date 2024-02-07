Police appeal after woman has bag snatched in Wolverhampton in broad daylight

The appeal has been put out by West Midlands Safer Travel Partnership after the incident, which happened on Regent Street in Bilston on Monday, January 29.

It saw a woman have her handbag snatched out of her hands after a man approached her from behind and took her back, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer grazes to her hands.

The man, who is described as black, slim, aged between 20s and 30s with a moustache and goatee beard and wearing a black Parka-style jacket with a grey fur-lined hood, was then seen to run off along Regent Street and Elmers Avenue.

He was then seen boarding a tram at the Crescent, before getting off at Bilston Central and heading towards the Horse and Jockey pub, while the bag was later seen near Chaplin's Fish and Chips with money and an iPhone missing.

West Midlands Safer Travel Partnership have asked for anyone with any information to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

