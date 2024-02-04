How a Wolverhampton building destined to be flats is now a thriving pub and restaurant

Sometimes, the end of one enterprise can lead to the creation of an entirely new one.

That may be the case for the Orange Tree on Ward Street in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, which was set to become a set of apartments before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and, once the restrictions had been lifted, a new estate had been built next to the site.

Co-owners Kash and Amardeep Rai then decided to convert the building into a pub and restaurant, with the Orange Tree officially opening in December 2022 with a full menu of Indian and Indo-Chinese fusion food, as well as a fully stocked bar of premium lagers, ciders and spirits.

General Manager Puran Panth and co-owner Amardeep Rai show off the drinks on offer

Kash Rai says the couple had looked at the history of the area and have created the pub to honour the foundry which was located nearby and the people who had worked in it.

She also says it has become a viable prospect after the estate had been built.