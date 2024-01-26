Planners have been given the go-ahead to replace Bradley Health and Community Centre with a new state-of-the art medical centre, pharmacy and social hub.

The existing one-storey centre on Wallace Road is no longer big enough to accommodate the needs of the current surgery and its patients, applicants Bradley Health Ltd said.

In addition, the premises does not fully comply with up-to-date health and safety or Equalities Act requirements, and there are problems with privacy and confidentiality in the building, a statement from Renata Csorik of Tamworth-based agents Corstorphine and Wright added.

The statement by Corstorphine and Wright read: "It is not possible to extend the premises on the current site and other development sites have been considered but are unviable. Also, there is no scope for improved patient services by internal redesign.

"By relocating the building to the new site, patients will benefit from improved privacy and dignity arrangements, better safety and security, greatly improved disabled access, the provision of an on-site pharmacy which will be integrated with the practice, access to a range of clinical services within one facility and an increase in car parking provisions for both staff and patients.

“More services normally provided within a hospital or other local clinics could also be provided at the new building, freeing up facilities for specialist procedures.

"This is in line with the Government’s policy to place more secondary care within the primary care setting. We have included a number of multi-purpose rooms to allow for visiting clinicians and consultants to carry out such services."

A computer-generated image of how the new Bradley Health and Community Centre in Wallace Road, Bilston, could look. Image: Corstorphine and Wright.

The health centre currently shares the building and site with the Lower Bradley Community Facility, which occupies two thirds of the space.

The statement continued: "Given its location in a predominantly residential area, the aim is to provide a well-designed building that is aesthetically pleasing and complementary to the area.

"The massing of the building does not overwhelm the surrounding area and has been designed to create a focal point along Wallace Road, whilst also complementing the style of adjacent housing.

"There is an established need for Bradley Health Centre to expand. Providing the health centre with a new, purpose-built building will allow them to not only improve routine clinical services, but also to offer a wide range of integrated services for patients and the local community.

"The community centre element of the build will provide visitors with improved facilities including a new gym and an improved community hall that can host various events. The hall will also benefit from dedicated outdoor garden space."