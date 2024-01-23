Police called to reports of man with knife near primary school in Bilston

Residents took to social media to suggest an incident had happened near to Bilston Church of England Primary School on Wednesday.

Police attended to speak to a boy, his family and the school and confirmed it was a false alarm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to an address following reports of a man with a knife near a school.

"Following an investigation and officers speaking to the boy, his family and the school, we are satisfied that this was a false alarm."