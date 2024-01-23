Fire investigators rule blaze at Bilston factory caused 'accidentally'

More than a dozen fire crews were called to tackle the flames at the Bradley Lane site at 1.07am on January 14.

One resident, who lives near to the fire-hit factory, described seeing flames towering over the tops of trees opposite his home.

The incident was scaled down at around 5am, with crew revisiting the site throughout the day to extinguish hotspots.

The factory was significantly damaged in the fire, with the roof of the building having collapsed in the middle.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed on Tuesday that investigators had ruled the blaze was caused accidentally.

A spokesman for the service said: "Our fire investigators have classified this fire as accidental."

The blaze broke out just a week after dozens of firefighters dealt with another fire-hit factory in Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, in a separate incident.