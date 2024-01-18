Worshippers at historic Bilston church are hoping to raise the roof for final fundraising drive

Holy Trinity RC had the work completed on the roof a year ago after they raised £115,000 towards the final bill of £140,000.

But a loan for the remaining £25,000 needs to be paid off by the end of 2024, and with monthly utility bills of £1,000 just to keep the church and adjacent parish centre open and running, they are relying on outside help.

Father Craig Fullard of the St John Henry Newman parish in the Black Country, which comprises Holy Trinity as well as churches in Darlaston, Willenhall and Wolverhampton said the fundraising for the remains of the repair bill was very much a 'last push.'

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 18/01/2024 Holy Trinity RC Church , Bilston, has undergone a renovation to fix various problems, but is still £20,000 short of the fundraising target Pictured is Father Craig Fullard from the Newman cluster of churches with the restored ceiling..

He said: "People have been tremendously generous over the last few years to the point where the roof has been repaired and the church is fully open as is the community centre which plays host to a variety of groups and we are eternally grateful to them all.

"But if we can't find the remainder in the next year we face the prospect of having to shut the church at times or the community centre. We can't rely on donations from Sunday collections or parishioners as they go to service the running costs which are very high, as they are for all people at the moment and we recognise that.

"I think we will be ok but you can never take it for granted so anything anyone can do to help us out we would be very grateful or if they have any ideas as to how we can raise the extra funds."

The St John Henry Newman website has a donation page in which money can be pledged to all four parishes - go to www.stnewmanparish.org/donations-to-our-churches.