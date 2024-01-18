Delivery driver praised for free delivery to customer's home

The daughter of the man and the contractor adapting the bathroom in the house have both praised the delivery on Monday to the house in Bilston, which was made by a driver from Tile Choice, which had gone into administration.

Mandy Jordan said her father was very frail and struggling to walk, so she had been adapting the house to make things comfortable for him, including a new walk-in shower and after speaking to Ashley Atkinson from Atkinson Plumbing, Heating & Developments, had ordered the tiles from Tile Choice, only to later find the company had gone into administration.

She said: "We'd made the order for the tiles on Thursday, only to find that they'd gone into administration the next morning, so it was a lot for me and my mum to take on as she'd been so happy with the tiles they'd picked out, so that was a worry over the weekend.

"We'd got an email on Monday morning after I'm emailed Tile Choice on Friday and they told me that they couldn't get into the warehouse, so they wouldn't be able to deliver our orders, so Ashley had given me what he had and my mum and I decided to go to another company.

"We had just pulled up there when I got a phone call from a very chirpy delivery driver who said he had a delivery for us and was outside the house at that point, so he delivered the tiles to the guys working on the bathroom."

Ms Jordan said the delivery man had told her he'd been working for three days with no pay, but had wanted to make sure he got his deliveries done, and offered words of thanks for his selfless act.

She said: "He was really chirpy and wasn't down in the dumps on the phone, he was just so upbeat which, in the circumstances, you wouldn't have thought so.

"He said he wanted to make sure he'd done his deliveries, not just dumping them, and was still doing his job even though he wasn't getting paid.

"I would just like to say thank you so much as it was amazing what he did."

Ashley Atkinson was also quick to praise the driver for delivering the tiles when he was personally not benefitting from it and said it had been a stressful time before the good news happened.

He said: "The job was a last minute job as I’ve worked for the client Mandy before and she asked me to look at making her father’s bathroom comfortable for him as he was struggling to get in and out the bath.

"I then found out that tile choice went into administration on Friday afternoon, so frantically contacted the client as I almost felt responsible as I had recommended Tile Choice as that’s who we always use as it was a great company with lovely helpful staff.

"After phone calls and emails, some replied 'no chance', some said they would see what we could do.

"Mandy went to go buy some different tiles and while she was on route to another tile dealer, they arrived.

"He was a really nice guy who was doing it for free, with nothing else in the truck that we could see, so not sure if that was the only drop of the day.

"I was just relived that they arrived as I was myself under pressure to go to Scotland for a job."