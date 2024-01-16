Photos and video show scale of Wolverhampton fire which destroyed factory unit

On the photos and video of the fire at the factory unit on Bradley Lane in Bilston, which were sent in by an anonymous resident, a very clear and vivid orange glow can be seen from the distance.

Large flames can be seen moving up and down and a lot of smoke could also be seen coming from the site of the fire, which broke out on Sunday morning.

The resident said: "The sound from the explosion was terrifying.

"We were horrified at the size of the fire and we just pray no one was injured"

Bradley Lane was reopened to traffic on Sunday after the fire at the factory unit was brought under control by the crews from West Midlands Fire Service.