Trial dropped for man accused of assisting driver who caused boys' deaths in horror crash

Tejinder Singh, 31, of Babors Field, Bilston, was due to stand trial for assisting an offender relating to the deaths of Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, on the A4123 Birmingham New Road, Parkfield, in Wolverhampton, on March 14, 2019.

The children died when their mother’s BMW was struck by a speeding Audi driven by Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, aged 28, who was subsequently jailed for a total of 13 years for causing the deaths by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving to Arathi Nehar and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Khan, of Edgbaston, Birmingham, was also banned from driving for 15 years when he was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month.

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh

His co-defendant Singh, who the court heard is suffering from ill-health, was due to be tried separately over allegations that he drove to the crash scene near to his home, to pick up his friend Khan who phoned to tell him he had a ‘bump’ in the car. Singh had denied the charge.

However, at a hearing on Friday, prosecutor Mr Howard Searle said: "After a review of what the jury decided at the recent trial, we have concluded there is no realistic evidence against Mr Singh."

Judge Simon Ward replied: "I direct that a verdict of not guilty be recorded."

Arathi Nehar and Jaswinder Singh at a vigil for Sanjay and Pawanveer in the aftermath of the tragedy

Khan’s brother, Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Hall Green, Birmingham, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.

While another brother, the lawyer Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, and Rashane Henry, 32, of Fairway Green, Bilston, were completely cleared of taking part in the conspiracy. Bentley driver Hamza Shahid, 36, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham was also completely cleared of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of dangerous driving after denying taking part in any “competitive driving” with Mohammed Sullaiman Khan.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan jailed for causing the deaths by dangerous driving

Sanjay was a pupil at Cotwall End Primary School in Sedgley where a garden has been created in memory of him and his brother.

Mrs Nehar who injured in the crash has since described how it had been a “normal day” before she and her boys went out to get fish and chips when their car was struck.

She stated: “My sons gave me joy and a reason to get up each day."

Trial judge Michael Chambers KC said the children's deaths were an “appalling loss”.