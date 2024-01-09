Bilston school to build new sports centre after demolishing current one

Moseley Park in Holland Road – formed after a merger with Etheridge Secondary which was attended by Slade drummer Don Powell – has submitted an application to the council to erect a new two-storey sports block before bulldozing the current hall.

The school, rated outstanding by Ofsted, is also looking to install additional hard sports courts and extend its car park. The planning application, made by executive headteacher Georgetta Holloway, will be decided on Tuesday.

In a statement to committee members, senior planning officer Phillip Walker said: “The application proposes the demolition of the existing sports hall, and its replacement elsewhere on the site by a modern two-storey sports building. The area of the site occupied by the existing sports hall will be replaced by additional car parking.