Police issue photo after burglary at home of woman stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

The break-in took place at an address on Park Meadow Avenue, Bilston, where Kamaljeet Mahey was killed on December 15.

A murder investigation was launched by police following her death as a new photo of Kamaljeet has been released to the public.

Just one week after her death, at around 1am on December 23, personal property including jewellery, clothing and a television were reportedly stolen from the home.

Police are carrying out CCTV and forensic enquiries and have now appealed for the public's help.

West Midlands Police Det Insp Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, said: "Kamaljeet’s family, who are grieving her sad death are now having to deal with the loss of sentimental items that belonged to her.

"We ask that anyone with information about this crime and the whereabouts of the stolen property, to get in touch."

Anyone with information about the burglary has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website quoting crime reference number 20/1110332/23.

Alternatively, people can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Rajveer Mahey, 39, has been charged with her murder and appeared before the courts in December. He has been remanded to custody ahead of a plea hearing on March 15.