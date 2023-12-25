The Kingswinford Charity Truck Convoy, which was held annually from 2014 until 2021, made a triumphant return on Saturday when around 50 trucks decorated with Christmas lights and tinsel took to the road.

And driving one of the trucks was a special festive guest, Santa Claus, who handed out chocolates to youngsters whilst they eagerly waited with their families to see the vehicles pass by.

The trucks travelled the Black Country's roads on Saturday night

The annual convoys were previously held to raise money for charity, but this year it was all about putting smiles on faces in the lead-up to Christmas.

The event two years ago was held in memory of much-loved wife, mum and organ donation campaigner Rachel Day, who died in August 2021 after a brave battle against liver disease.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to see the trucks pass by

Rachel's widower, Andrew Day, who worked as a truck driver for about 30 years, helped to organise this year's festive convoy which was met with a "huge response".

The convoy started in Bilston before travelling through Coseley, Dudley's Priory Road, Russells Hall and Kingswinford, finishing at The Cross Inn.

The trucks were decorated in lights and tinsel

Andrew, 50, said: "There were about 50 trucks so it was a good turnout and the streets were lined with families and smiling kids.

"We gave out a lot of chocolate. They were all so happy – it was nice to see all the smiling faces.

Tina Sharman and Nigel Cox from Great Bridge decorated their truck with an inflatable Santa Claus

"Every street we went down I was quite shocked at how many people had come out to watch us. It felt fantastic."

Andrew, who is from Dudley, has already had a flurry of requests to host the event again next year.

Adam Jones from Kingswinford joined in the convoy

For now he said he will "see what happens".