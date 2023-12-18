Woman found stabbed at Wolverhampton house is named as murder suspect appears in court

Rajveer Mahey appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The 39-year-old is accused of killing Kamaljeet Mahey who died in a house on Park Meadow Avenue, in the Stowlawn area of Bilston, Wolverhampton, on Friday morning.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt and grey trousers, Mahey, of Park Meadow Avenue, spoke only to confirm his name and address through a Punjabi interpretor.

Emergency services were called to the house just before 7am on Friday, after receiving reports that a woman had been found with stab injuries.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rajveer Mahey was remanded into custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.