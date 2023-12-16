Anxious Wolverhampton residents reeling after woman stabbed to death in house

Those living on Park Meadow Avenue in the Stowlawn area of Bilston were left looking at and living near a crime scene after the seriously injured woman was found in a house on the street at around 7am on Friday.

The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It's the second time in just over a month that someone has died from a stabbing incident in the area, following the death of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai, who was stabbed and died on Stowlawn Playing Fields near Stowlawn Primary School on Green Park Avenue on Monday, November 13. Two 12-year-olds have been charged with his murder.

On Friday the house remained taped off with a police van and a number of officers outside, while a private ambulance seen arriving during the afternoon.

Residents living nearby were left shocked by the incident and spoke of their worries for young people living on and passing through the estate.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she lived near the house the woman was found in, but hadn't heard anything about it until she saw the police tape.

She said: "It's a bit shocking to find out about it as I didn't actually hear or see anything until I saw the police outside and asked what was going on.

"I am very worried about this and I worry about my kids because of this and what happened to that teenager on the fields nearby a month ago.