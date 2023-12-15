Wolverhampton road closed for 'police incident', drivers warned to expect delays

Park Meadow Avenue in Stowlawn was closed in both directions following a police incident on the road.

Drivers were warned to expect minor disruptions as a result of the incident, with drivers advised to take alternative routes.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Roads announced: "Park Meadow Avenue, Stowlawn. Police incident. Road is currently closed.

"Allow extra time if you are travelling in the area."

Bus services were also diverted from the area, with the 39 service continuing the service via Green Meadow Avenue.

National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an incident on Park Meadow Avenue, Bilston.

"39 will be continuing along Green Park Avenue. Park Meadow Avenue will not currently be served. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.