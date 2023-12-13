Chippy name an "institution" of town and set to be much missed

The Major Fish Restaurant, otherwise known as Major’s Chippy, has been a part of the landscape of the town of Bilston since Major Spencer and Olive, who later became his wife, first opened the takeaway in 1975 and gained a reputation for its crispy cod, mushy peas and, above all, the stunning orange chips.

It became a must-go-to place for a quick lunch, a treat on a Friday evening or something to enjoy while out in Bilston, all overseen by Major until his death in 2021 and his son Royston, as well as members of staff who have remained loyal for more than 30 years.

Royston Spencer is pictured with the staff as they celebrated the 40th anniversary in 2015

The business, on its website, talks about how people who came to the shop on its first day in 1975 are still customers today, along with their children and grandchildren.

It also boasts of making the area's best fish & chips, using the highest quality ingredients, with everything made on site, and building up a loyal customer base across the country.

It may not be a Bilston institution for much longer, however, as the shop on Church Street is set to be under new ownership by the end of the week, with the Major's brand moving to a new location.

While the staff will be staying on and the food will remain the same, the change in name and loss of the Major's brand brings an era to an end.

Major Spencer launched the brand in 1975 and ran it until his death in 2021

It first began operating in Bilston in 1975 and built a following because of its orange chips, with Wolverhampton Council Leader Stephen Simkins one of many to have enjoyed the chips over the years.

He said: "I've only ever known Bilston with Major's chip shop and I think what made it special when I was younger was that it was the taste and for the money, you got a proper bag of chips.

"It's a piece of Bilston history and going back to the 70s, we would go to Hall Green high school, where I was between 1978 and 1983, and we would scrape together the money for a bag of chips or buy a bag and walk home, rather than using the bus.

"Everyone says that you've never had a bag of chips until you've had a bag of orange chips and people would come from far and wide to get theirs from Major's, so it'll always be a part of Bilston history."

The shop proved popular throughout the 1980s and 90s, with queues regularly reported stretching out of the door at lunchtimes.

The great and the good would make a pilgrimage to Major's, proving how well known the chip shop and its orange chips had become.

Mandy Carey is one of many staff to have stayed at the restaurant over the years

Music promoter Chris Hill said: "Ben E King came to The Robin in 2014 and requested fish and chips so off I toddled to Majors to fulfil his needs and I sat eating them with Benny and Jimmy James, there ain't many people in Bilston can say they have done that."

It attracted people from across the region, with one person writing on social media that every time they were within 15 miles of Bilston, they would pop in, while another person said she lived up north, but always came for dinner when visiting her family.

To coincide with the celebration of the business’s 40th anniversary in 2015, the chip shop was extended into next door, which gave a light and airy seating area that could seat up to 76 people.

The business has suffered loss and disappointments over the years, with the deaths of Olive in 2010 and of founder Major in 2021, while a planned franchise scheme was hit by the closure of the first franchise in Wednesfield in February this year due to inflated costs and the restaurant was affected by a fire in 2010.

Royston Spencer celebrates the re-opening of the shop after it was damaged by fire in 2010

However, the brand has carried on and was still popular to people from the area, as well as those coming to the area, such as Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden.

Mr McFadden said he had known Major and knew Royston and said that it was a big change for the town.

He said: "It's a big part of the identity of the town and, obviously, if the Major's name is no longer going to be there, that's a big change as it's been a big part of the town and has attracted visitors from across the country.

"It's been an institution, not just for the people of Bilston, but also to everyone who visited, but the encouraging thing is that there will continue to be a fish and chip shop on the same site, so while it's a change, it's not a complete shutdown.

"I wish Royston all the best in his new venture and I know that the name will live on in Bilston."