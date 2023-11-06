Work starts on new Bilston homes at site of former ironworks

The site on Darkhouse Lane aims to provide safe and secure accommodation, comprising one, two and three-bedroom homes whilst regenerating the site of a former ironworks.

MORRO Partnerships will construct the affordable homes, including four single-bedroom apartments with the remainder two and three-bedroom houses, which will include electric heating, solar panels, and battery storage.

Construction started earlier this year and is scheduled to be completed in October 2024. Once finished, the site will provide homes perfect for young professionals and families with good links to the local community.

The commencement of work was celebrated last week with a joint presentation from Cannock-based MORRO and BCHG on the background of the programme, its schedule and the partners’ shared commitment to building new energy efficient homes.

BCHG's chief executive Amanda Tomlinson said: “'We are delighted to be working with MORRO Partnerships to deliver 13 much-needed affordable rented and sustainable homes in Dudley.

“Heating and hot water will be provided by electricity via an electric combination boiler, solar panels and battery storage. By generating electricity from a renewable source, it reduces reliance on the grid, potentially reduces energy bills, and reduces the carbon footprint of the scheme.”

Chris Timmins, managing director at MORRO Partnerships, said: “We are thrilled to have commenced work at this site which will play a vital role in providing safe and secure accommodation to those in the Bilston area.

“It is also fantastic to partner with Black Country Housing Group for this development and to join them in their commitment to supporting those in the community.

“We are excited to see the progression on these important homes and to hope to make a lasting and positive change to the area.”

Previously named Jessup Partnerships for over 30 years, the developer has recently re-branded to MORRO Partnerships.