Firefighters urge public to avoid Bilston street as fire crews battle blaze

West Midlands Fire Service warned the public at 6.30pm on their social media channels about the Wolverhampton fire.
Crews from fire stations in Bilston, Tipton, Willenhall, and Wednesbury were in attendance.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Please avoid the area to allow our crew to deal with the incident."
We currently have 4 fire crews from @WMFSBilston, @WMFSTipton ,@WMFSWillenhall, and Wednesbury Fire Crew @WMFSTechRescue at a fire on Dale Street, Bilston Wolverhampton. Please avoid the area to allow our crew to deal with the incident. pic.twitter.com/E2o89cnJOI— West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) September 5, 2023
West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for comment.