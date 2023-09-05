Firefighters urge public to avoid Bilston street as fire crews battle blaze

By Eleanor LawsonBilstonPublished:

Four fire crews are in attendance at a blaze on Dale Street in Bilston with firefighters warning members of the public to avoid the area.

Four fire crews are in attendance at Dale Street in Bilston. Photo: Google Maps.
Four fire crews are in attendance at Dale Street in Bilston. Photo: Google Maps.

West Midlands Fire Service warned the public at 6.30pm on their social media channels about the Wolverhampton fire.

Crews from fire stations in Bilston, Tipton, Willenhall, and Wednesbury were in attendance.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Please avoid the area to allow our crew to deal with the incident."

West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for comment.

Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News