Mine shafts' implications for developer building Wolverhampton apartment blocks

The flats will be built on the former site of the Springvale Sports and Social Club.

A planning application was submitted by GreenSquareAccord on August 4, 2022, to erect three blocks on land formerly occupied by the Springvale Sports and Social Club on Millfields Road.

This was approved with conditions on May 10, which included remedial work for the mine shafts presents on the site.

However, to satisfy the requirements of the Coal Authority, one of the blocks of flats has been repositioned to be far enough away from one of the mine shafts.

As a result, adjustments have had to be made to the proposed properties, including the omission of patio areas and changes to doors, balconies, and landscaping design.

These blocks of flats make up phase two of the Springvale House project, with phase one having permission granted in March 2019.

Phase one involved the development of a single apartment block containing 24 flats, which has been completed and the properties have been occupied.

The site was formerly occupied by the historic Bilston social club, Springvale Sports and Social Club, which once hosted more than 40 clubs and societies including its own football, cricket and bowling sides.

The Midcounties Co-operative took control of the club 2007 but took the "difficult decision" to close the club to members in 2016 and later ceased hosting community and sports group.